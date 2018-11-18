New Mayport-based littoral combat ship commissioned into action

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The U.S. Navy commissioned USS Sioux City, or LCS 11 – the nation’s sixth Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship, or LCS – at the United States Naval Academy on Saturday. This milestone places the ship, built by Lockheed Martin, into active service.

The USS Sioux City will be based at Naval Station Mayport.

The Freedom-variant LCS is designed to integrate modular weapons, as well as manned and unmanned vehicles, to deliver critical war-fighting capability to the fleet in mine countermeasures, anti-surface warfare and anti-submarine warfare.



“LCS is our most effective fleet asset to counter asymmetric small-craft threats,” said Adm. John Richardson, the chief of naval operations. “This ship and the ships like her are going to complicate any adversary’s operating picture. You’re going to need to keep track of Sioux City when she’s at sea, because if you don’t, she’s going to make you pay for that.”



There are seven ships in various stages of production and testing at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, where the Freedom-variant LCS is built. The next Freedom-variant in the class is LCS 13, the future USS Wichita, slated for commissioning in Mayport, Florida, in January. LCS 19 is scheduled for christening on Dec. 15.

