Mayport honors 37 sailors killed aboard USS Stark

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Survivors of a missile attack on the Mayport-based frigate USS Stark 32 years ago and family members of those who died that day will gather with fellow sailors and community members Friday.

It's an annual, somber remembrance ceremony to honor the 37 lives lost.

The guided missile frigate USS Stark was on patrol in the Arabian Gulf on May 17, 1987, when it was struck by two missiles fired by Iraqi fighter jets, puncturing large holes and starting a fire on board. Black smoke covered the air.

The initial explosion and fire killed 29 sailors, including two lost at sea. Eight would later die from their injuries. Twenty-one others were injured.

President Ronald Reagan attended a memorial service at Mayport Naval Station on May 22, 1987.

Iraq, considered an ally at the time, apologized for the attack, with Saddam Hussein saying the pilot mistook Stark for an Iranian tanker.

The ship was eventually repaired and returned to service. It was decommissioned at Mayport in 1999.

A USS Stark monument was dedicated with the establishment of a memorial park in Mayport on Aug. 1, 1987. Each May 17, surviving sailors who served aboard the Stark and family members of those killed in the attack attend a memorial service at the park, keeping the spirit of the men alive.

