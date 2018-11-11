Veterans honored in patriotic ceremony Sunday in Ponte Vedra

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. - Dozens of people paid tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve our freedom on this Veterans Day on Sunday morning at a cemetery in Ponte Vedra.

Bagpipes played patriotic songs and a bugler played taps as veterans, active military and families gathered at the Ponte Vedra Valley Cemetery and Funeral Home for the 20th Annual Veterans Day celebration.

There was a ceremony to kicks things off, followed by a marching parade and convoy of motorcycles with passengers waving flags.

"Bring your children and grandchildren to this cemetery, and show them where so many heroes from so many wars rest now for all eternity," said Lt. Col. Paula Roderick, who is retired from the U.S. Air Force.

The Daughters of the American Revolution, Sons of the American Revolution, Mayport Honor Guard, Nease High School's Junior ROTC cadets, American Legion Post 233 and Boy Scout Troop 288 took part in the parade and ceremony.

"Veterans Day, to me, means the time we celebrate the people who protected us and kept us safe. It’s a time we honor those who let us be who we are, give us our freedom and let us live how we are now," Grant Mitchell, with the Boy Scouts, said.

From the youngest to the most experienced, everyone paid tribute in their own way to those who gave their all to defend freedom.

