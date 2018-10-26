What you need to know: NAS Jacksonville Air Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More than 300,000 spectators are expected to watch the annual NAS JAX Air Show this weekend. If you plan on viewing the show in the sky from the air station, know that admission and parking are free.

Once you enter the base, you will be guided to the nearest available parking area.

The gate opens at 9 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday and the show starts at 10 a.m. The Blue Angels will perform at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. only on Sunday. The gates open at 9 a.m. and the show begins at 10 a.m.

You are encouraged to bring ear protection, lawn chairs and blankets to the show. Cameras are allowed; however, camera bags larger than 8" x 10" will not be permitted.

Here's a list of the prohibited actions, belongings and items:

Non service-animals, pets

Pop-up tents

Coolers

Roller skates

Skateboards

Bikes

Personal golf carts

Lawn chair bags

Smoking

If you're planning on attending the Georgia-Florida football game at TIAA Bank Field, the Blue Angels are also set to perform the flyover before the game.

