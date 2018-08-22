Minnesota company offers ‘fur-ternity leave' for new pet owners

MINNEAPOLIS - You've heard of maternity leave and paternity leave... but what about "fur-ternity" leave?

A Minneapolis marketing company says employee benefits this summer include “fur-ternity leave,” which means employees will be able to work from home for a week to welcome recently adopted furry friends.

It's the newest perk being offered by Digital Marketing Firm 'Nina Hale'.

The company says the goal is to celebrate their diverse work force and support work-life balance.

“We have a culture where we try our best to accommodate different things that happen in employees’ lives,” said Nina Hale CEO Donna Robinson.

Furternity leave is just the tip of the iceberg.

Nina hale offers two "work from home" days per month, a week off between Christmas and New Year's day, and "Summer Fridays" year round, which allows employees to leave early in the afternoon on the final day of the work week.

“It didn’t affect the work load, so at the end of the day it was a win-win for everyone.”

You might be thinking, "why not just adopt a new goldfish once a week and rack up a bunch of work-from-home time?" That won't work - the policy doesn't apply for pets in cages or tanks.

