Masked teen seen with rifle near school rattles neighbors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday afternoon in a home near Kirby Smith Middle School remains in jail on charges charges he had a gun on school property and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Traytavious Martin appeared in court Friday morning with his mother, who told the judge that her son was never on school grounds. Another hearing was set for Tuesday.

More Headlines

Calls to News4Jax started coming in about 2 p.m. as police swarmed the area near North Market and East 10th streets ,and Kirby Smith Middle School and Andrew Robinson Elementary went on lockdown.

A man called 911 to report that a man dressed in all black, wearing a black ski mask and carrying a rifle was walking toward the football field by Kirby Smith. The caller feared that the armed man was up to no good and might commit a crime on school grounds, the Sheriff's Office said.

Officers later tracked down surveillance video that backed up the caller's complaint.

The search led police to a home on nearby Drysdale Street, where they said Martin surrendered. A search of the house turned up a Ruger 10/22 rifle and a magazine clip containing 23 rounds under the couch.

Traytavious Martin appears with his mother before a judge Friday morning.

Martin was arrested. Police also arrested a second man in the home on an outstanding robbery warrant.

Parents of students at the two schools and neighbors in this area were worried.

Isaac Mote was on his porch when he noticed several police cars swarming the area just as students were dismissed from school. He said he moved to the area eight months ago and is already considering moving out.

"It's awful. People can't even send their kids to school and they can't be safe in school," Mote said. "I just don't know what to say. It's not safe for the kids or anybody anymore."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.