Missing 5 year-old from Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla - A Florida missing child alert has been issued for Caiden Williamson. Florida Department of Law Enforcement said he was last seen near Angler Drive in Delray Beach, Florida.

Williamson is 5 years-old. He has brown eyes and black hair; weighs 45 lbs. and is about 3'06".

He may be in the company of Hilda Louis. We do not kow their relationship.They may be traveling in a 2009, green Chrysler Sebring, Tennessee tag number R8355L.

Louis is 34 years old with brown eyes, black hair; she weighs 115 lbs. and is 5'08".

If you know of their whereabouts contact the Delray Beach Police Department at 561-243-7800 or call 911.

