Missing child alert for 14-year-old Ocala girl

OCALA, Fla. - A missing child alert has been issued for Iyana Dawson, 14, who was last seen on West Highway 40 in Ocala.

The teen is described as a black female with brown eyes and braids in her hair.

Dawson is five-foot, five-inches tall weighing 120-pounds.

She was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, red shoes, and a navy blue and white striped top.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Iyana Dawson is asked to called 1-888-FL-MISSING or 1-888-356-4774.

Tips can also be phoned in to the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-732-9111.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.