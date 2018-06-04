Missing child alert issued for 15-year-old Central Florida girl

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A missing child alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Central Florida girl who was last seen in the 1200 block of Windmill Grove Circle of Orlando.

Officials said Sarah Evans was last seen wearing a dark green shirt, blue jeans and pink and gray slide-on shoes.

She is described as white, 125 pounds and 5 feet 3 inches tall with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Sarah’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-254-7000 or 911.

