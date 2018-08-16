Missing Child Alert issued for 3 Pasco County Children

DADE CITY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued overnight for three children from Dade City in Pasco County.

Police are looking for 1-year-old Christopher Christy and Jeremy Simonds and Justin Simonds, who are both 6.

The children may be with Christopher Christy Sr. and Shannon Adams. They could possibly be traveling in a 2005, cream Chrysler PT Cruiser with the Florida tag 663HB.

Below are descriptions of the children and adults.

Christopher Christy, 1

Blonde hair

Blue eyes

Weight: 25 lbs

Justin Simonds, 6

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Height: 4'

Weight: 40 lbs

Jeremy Simonds, 6

Brown Hair

Brown Eyes

Height: 3'10"

Weight: 38 lbs

Christopher Christy Sr., 29

Brown hair

Blue eyes

Height: 5'07"

Weight: 140 lbs

Several tattoos: the letter "C" on his left arm, the letter "C" on his right forearm, the words "Turn 'Em Out" on his left hand, star on his right arm

Shannon Adams, 25

Blonde hair

Brown eyes

Height: 5'01"

Weight: 110 lbs

