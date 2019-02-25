Florida missing child alert issued for 9-year-old boy

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - A missing child alert has been issued for a 9-year-old Florida boy. Police believe Benjamin Karg is with his mother, 41-year-old Crystal Karg, in Yulee or Jacksonville.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a Fortnite Logo, a Pittsburg Penguins hooded sweatshirt, and grey sweatpants. Police say he wears glasses and has an oval shaped birthmark on his left calf.

Crystal Karg was last seen wearing a pink jacket, grey shirt and light blue jeans with knee high brown boots. She has a mole on her forehead and wears glasses. Their relationship is unknown at this time.

Police believe they may be traveling in a 2006 green Honda Pilot, with a North Carolina tag number VSR8426.

If you have seen them, call police immediately.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.