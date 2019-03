A missing child alert has been issued for 15-year-old Ada Hernandez-Pineda. She was last seen in Punta Gorda, Fla. Saturday.

Hernandez-Pineda is white and Spanish with brown hair and brown eyes. The teenager is 5 feet and weighs 120 pounds.

Police believe she may be with a Hispanic male and a white Hispanic female. They may be traveling in a dark Toyota Camry with a Maryland tag.

If you see her, call police immediately.

