Missing child alert issued for Titusville teen boy who identifies as girl

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A missing child alert has been issued for a Titusville teenager who might be in the company of a 51-year-old man, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Jacob Mayo, who identifies as female and regularly uses the name Jackie, was last seen on Jan. 17 wearing a gray Dickies jacket, a black hoodie and black or dark gray pants.

Officials said Mayo might be traveling with 51-year-old David Lewis in a 2007 black Chevrolet Silverado bearing Florida license plate number DTHA05.

Mayo, 16, of Titusville, has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds.

Anyone who has information concerning Mayo's whereabouts is asked to call FDLE at 1-888-356-4774, the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800 or 911.

