Missing child in Clay Co.

12-year-old last seen on County Road 220

By Jason Mealey - Producer/assignment editor

ORANGE PARK, Fl - The Clay County Sheriff's Office says it's searching for a missing child.

Garrett Sayler, 12, was last seen Saturday around County Road 220.

If you have any information on Garrett, you can call the communications center at (904) 264-6512.

 

 

