Missing child in Clay Co.

ORANGE PARK, Fl - The Clay County Sheriff's Office says it's searching for a missing child.

Garrett Sayler, 12, was last seen Saturday around County Road 220.

If you have any information on Garrett, you can call the communications center at (904) 264-6512.

🔺MISSING CHILD ALERT: 12-year-old Garrett Sayler is missing from the Orange Park South area, off County Road 220, and we need the community’s help.



Please contact our Comms Unit at (904) 264-6512 if you have any pertinent information concerning Garrett’s whereabouts. #CCSOFL pic.twitter.com/sZtv1WU3QO — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) June 22, 2019

