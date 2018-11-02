Have you seen this man? Police say he's missing, has dementia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing man who has dementia.

The Sheriff's Office reported Ransom Volp, 74, missing on Thursday night. He is 5-feet 11-inches in height and weighs 170 pounds.

Volp has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt and gray sweatpants.

The man lives on the Westside near the intersection of Firestone and Wiley roads.

If seen, call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

