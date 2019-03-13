Missing endangered woman last seen on Friday

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office asked for help Tuesday evening locating a missing endangered woman, who was last seen March 8 in St. Augustine.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Jessica Schmutz, 34, of Palatka, was seen walking away from Flagler Hospital. Schmutz has a history of mental health issues and requires medication, authorities said.

Anyone with information as to where Schmutz is should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 386-329-0800.

