Molly the pig, adopted from animal rescue group, is eaten weeks later

Staff at an animal shelter in Canada are outraged after a local family adopted a potbellied pig as a pet, then slaughtered and ate her weeks later.

“First reaction I’d say was shock. Heartbreak,” British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals employee Leon Davis told the CBC. “You know, all the animals that come through our care or branches we get attached to.”

Molly was one of 57 Pot-bellied pigs rescued from a hoarding situation in Duncan, British Columbia, last May by a local branch of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

Molly was just three years old, the Cowichan Valley Citizen reported. Vietnamese Pot-bellied pigs often live between 12 to 15 years, and typically grow to weigh 120 pounds.

Molly, a pot-bellied pig rescued last year by the B.C. SPCA, was slaughtered by new owners

https://t.co/60pN0vQlf6 — CBC News (@CBCNews) February 25, 2018

RASTA Sanctuary, which wrote on Facebook it was also involved in Molly’s rescue, said their rescuers feel “absolutely gutted and truly beyond devastated.”

Molly’s adopter has since been blacklisted from the SPCA’s database and won’t be allowed to adopt through the group again, according to reports.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.