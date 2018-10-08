Mom arrested after child found alone, locked in mobile home bedroom

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A mother was arrested after a boy was found alone, locked in a bedroom with no food in a mobile home off Normandy Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Megan Tideswell, 27, was charged with child neglect, the Sheriff's Office said. She was ordered held in jail on a $25,000 bond.

According to investigators, employees of the mobile home park were doing service checks, which residents are advised of every three months. When staff entered Tideswell's home, the found a young boy peeking under the bedroom door.

The door's handle was tied to a shelf, so the boy was unable to leave the room, the police report said. He was said to be in good spirits, but it's unclear how long he'd been in the room.

According to investigators, Tideswell was arrested when she returned home. The Department of Children and Families took custody of the child.

