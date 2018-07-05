Mom shoots man attempting to steal SUV with toddlers inside, Dallas police say

DALLAS - Dallas police said a mother shot a man that attempted to steal her SUV while her two toddlers were still inside on Wednesday night, NBCDFW reports.

A Facebook post states it happened on West Camp Wisdom Road.

The woman told police she was at a gas station when a man jumped into the driver's seat and attempted to drive away. That's when the protective mother jumped into the vehicle and yelled at the man to stop.

When the man refused, she pulled a gun out from her glove box and shot the man. The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a hospital and is expected to be ok.

Luckily, the toddlers nor the mother were injured.

The man now faces two charges of kidnapping, breaking and entering, and robbery. NBCDFW reports.

The investigation is ongoing.

