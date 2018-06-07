Mom turns in son after surveillance video airs on TV

SAN ANTONIO, Tx. - A woman drove her son to the San Antonio police station after seeing him in surveillance video that aired on TV.

On Wednesday, police and crime stoppers released photos of two men who were wanted for an aggravated robbery in a Walmart parking lot.

The gunman was identified as Joshua Gabriel Rea, 18. He is charged with aggravated robbery;and is being held at the Bexar County Jail.

News4Jax sister station KSAT in San Antonio reports a woman was walking to her car and when she got in on the driver's side door, Rea suddenly appeared and demanded she get out of the car.

