Money Matters: YouTube to ban gun videos; rents spike

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - YouTube is banning videos that sell guns and accessories.

Parent company Google said it would prohibit all videos that link directly to sites that sell guns or accessories known as bump stocks, which allow certain firearms to fire as rapidly as machine guns.

In other financial news:

Rents are increasing in Jacksonville at one of the fastest paces in the nation.

Rentcafe says rents increased more than 5 percent in the last year. The average rent in Jacksonville is $1,001. That increase puts Jacksonville as No. 5 in large city rent increases.

Where you sit on an airplane can increase the chances that you'll get sick.

Researchers at Emory University found the window seat is the one you want. The aisle is touched by a lot more people. Also, say no to the ice in your drink, as one flight attendant who recently posted on Reddit that ice trays don't get cleaned often.

Walmart is rolling out shelf-scanning robots in 50 stores.

The robots move down aisles looking for misplaced products or items that are low in supply. Walmart executives insist the robots will not replace human workers at stores.

