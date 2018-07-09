News

Florida deputies capture 13-foot alligator in Sarasota area

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

VENICE, Fla. - A massive alligator was captured in Venice Sunday afternoon by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and Florida Fish Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Deputies posted a picture of the gator on Twitter, saying a gator measuring 13 feet long was caught in Shamrock Park Nature Center.

 They said it may be the largest gator they've ever been called out to remove.

