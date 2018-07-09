Florida deputies capture 13-foot alligator in Sarasota area

VENICE, Fla. - A massive alligator was captured in Venice Sunday afternoon by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and Florida Fish Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Deputies posted a picture of the gator on Twitter, saying a gator measuring 13 feet long was caught in Shamrock Park Nature Center.

.@MyFWC officers are relieved today after capturing this 13ft gator from Shamrock Park in Venice. According to our Animal Svcs Supervisor who has been with SCSO for 20 years, this may be the largest gator we’ve ever responded to. #PublicSafety #OnlyInFlorida #AllInADaysWork pic.twitter.com/AK0s8Z8004 — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) July 8, 2018

They said it may be the largest gator they've ever been called out to remove.

