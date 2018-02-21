Monster Jam returns to Jacksonville this weekend

JACKOSNVILLE, Fla. - Some of the most famous monster trucks will make a return to Jacksonville.

Monster Jam returns Feb. 24 with such renowned machines as Raminator, driven by Mark Hall--the fastest Monster Truck on record, that hit a speed of 99.1 miles per hour. Also expected to compete are Grave Digger, driven by Morgan Kane; El Toro Loco, driven by Becky McDonough; Bad News Travels Fast, driven by Brandon Derrow; Bounty Hunter, driven by Jimmy Creten; EarthShaker, driven by Steven Thompson; FS1 Cleatus, driven by Marc McDonald; Lucas Oil Crusader, driven by Linsey Weenk; Mutant, driven by Coty Saucier; Saigon Shaker, driven by Ryan Disharoon; Scarlet Bandit, driven by Dawn Creten; Slinger, driven by Scott Hartsock; Soldier Fortune, driven by Chad Fortune; and Zombie, driven by Travis Mowery.

The event requires the floor of EverBank Field to be changed from a football field to a Monster Jam surface, requiring 1,100 sheets of plastic to protect the grass surface, 12 million pounds of dirt and 10 "crush cars."

Fans can see and take photos with some of the trucks and race teams on Thursday and Friday at various locations around town. The free appearances includes:

Thursday 2 - 6 p.m.

Mutant - Walmart, 7075 Collins Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244

Bad News Travels Fast - MetroPCS, 9770 Atlantic Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Slinger - Circle K, 11869 Pulaski Road, Jacksonville FL 32218

Thursday 3 - 6 p.m.

FS1 Cleatus - America's Best, 6001 Argyle Forest Blvd Suite 18b-19, Jacksonville, FL 32244

Bounty Hunter - ToysRUs, 4875 Town Center Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32246

Friday 3 - 7 p.m.

BKT Tires Monster Jam Experience Trailer - Tijuana Flats, 13280 Old St. Augustine Rd, Suite 125

Jacksonville, FL 32258

