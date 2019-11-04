'Monster of Mayport' indicted on 7th murder charge

Billy Wells, the "Monster of Mayport," (left) was charged with the prison slaying of fellow inmate William Chapman.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. - A Bradford County grand jury today returned a first-degree murder indictment today against Billy Wells, the so-called "Monster of Mayport."

Wells has been charged with the prison murder of inmate William Chapman at Florida State Prison in Bradford County on July 5. Chapman, 32, was serving nine years for Volusia County burglary convictions.

Wells was in prison after he pleaded guilty to the murders of five people whose decomposing bodies were found in his Mayport mobile home in 2003. Four were family members.

He eventually pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2004.

Wells killed another prison inmate in 2011 and again pleaded guilty and was handed another life sentence.

He's repeatedly told prosecutors he wants to be executed.

News4Jax was unable to find out if the State Attorney's Office filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty.

