Moonlight Movies: Watch 'Bumblebee' under the stars at Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - The annual beaches tradition of watching movies under the stars returns this Friday at the Sea Walk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach.

The Movie for Friday, June 28th will be “Bumblebee.”

The movie starts at 9 p.m. and will play on a giant screen. Arrive early for the best seats in the house.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic to enjoy before the movie, visit event vendors for a choice of non-alcoholic beverages and food, or dine at one of the many restaurants in the downtown Jacksonville Beach area, then catch the movie.

Restrictions include alcohol, skateboards, bicycles, glass, and animals (except qualified service animals).

This season’s sponsors are the City of Jacksonville Beach, PRI Productions, WJXT Channel 4 The local Station, 96.1 WEJZ, the Berdy Dental Group and the Best Western.

