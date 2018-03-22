More than 100 rodent droppings found at Norwood restaurant

JACKSONVILLEM, Fla. - With your safety in mind, we combed through this week's most recent health inspections to find out which restaurants dropped the ball.

Starting with Mr. Snappers Fish and Chicken on Cassat Avenue in Normandy.

17 violations were found throughout the restaurant, 2 were high priority.

Inspectors ordered a brief closure after 4 lives roaches were found on the kitchen floor.

A warning was issued for an employee not wearing a hair net.

The next day, the roaches were gone and the restaurant got the all clear to reopen.

Gubbio's Italian on Baymeadows road is back on our list. It didn't have to shut down this time but it failed its most recent inspection.

1 live roach and 4 dead ones were found in the kitchen.

This comes less than a month after it temporarily closed in February for the same problem.

Another repeat offender is back in the hot seat. Watch News4Jax at 10 p.m. to find out which Norwood restaurant had more than 100 problems, leading to a second closure in just months.



