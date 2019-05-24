More than 100,000 gallons of sewage spilled in Nocatee

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - More than 100,000 gallons of sewage spilled into a stormwater system in Nocatee, according to the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

The DEP said a twelve-inch force main failed and released sewage onto the ground, onto the road, and into a stormwater system at Del Webb Parkway and Bay Breeze Drive.

A stormwater pond was impacted by the overflow.

The line was repaired and cleanup and remediation of the stormwater ponds is underway.

