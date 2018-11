Jesse Martinez appears in court on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A former University of North Florida student charged with video voyeurism, extortion and unlawful use of a two-way device appeared in court on Tuesday.

More charges have been filed against Jesse Martinez. He now faces a total of 18 video voyeurism charges.

He pleaded not guilty.

Martinez is being held in the Duval County jail without bond.

His next court date is Dec. 18.

