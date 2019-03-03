News

Morehouse professor goes viral for babysitting student's child in class

By Janay Cook - Producer

ATLANTA, Ga. - A college professor in Atlanta goes viral after caring for his student's child during a lecture. In the photo Dr. Nathan Alexander, a mathematics professor at Morehouse College, is seen holding a baby girl in class.

According to the original tweet, a student came to class with his young daughter because he was unable to find a babysitter. Professor Alexander told him he woud hold the baby "so you can take good notes."

The photo has been viewed around the world with over 70,000 retweets and over 292,000 likes since it was posted March 1.

According to his website, Professor Alexander describes himself as the James King Jr. Institute Visiting Professor and Associate Director of Communicating TEAMS at Morehouse College. He is also a state director of a STEM teaching fellowship in Georgia as well as a founding partner of Alexander, Kaufman & Associates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.