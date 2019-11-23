Fall season fashion: Denim
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the temperatures get colder, it’s the perfect time to bust out the denim jeans.
There are lots of styles to choose from and getting the right fit can be tricky. Beth Sullivan shares some advice with Alicia Booth.
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on News4Jax.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact webteam@news4jax.com.