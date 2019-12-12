Morning Show crew finds holiday gifts for $30 or less

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As many of you are shopping for that special someone on your holiday list, we know it might be hard to find something affordable, especially if you're shopping for several people this year.

We want to help.

The Morning Show team set a budget of $30 for each of us to see what we could find.

We hope it will give you some ideas.

Bruce

When I travel alone, taking just a carry-on is not a problem. But when Christy and Emily go, it’s another story. So I was looking for an inexpensive solution. And I found these packing cubes. They make a great gift too!

My son is remodeling his bathroom and was complaining his shower has really lousy water pressure and all the shower head replacements were too expensive, so I found this one on Amazon for under $30.

I have a friend who wants to buy his teenage daughter a waterproof sports action cam but didn’t want to spend the money for one of the expensive Go Pro’s, so I found this on Amazon for just under $30.

Richard

If you wake with an alarm clock for any shift or you just love coffee, this is a must have: the Planetary Design double shot French press coffee maker.

Stay tuned: Jen, Melanie and Lena reveal the unique gifts they found for $30 or less Friday in the 8 a.m. hour of “The Morning Show.”