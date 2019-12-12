T-Dub’s shares holiday gift ideas for guys
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Time’s running out to get your holiday shopping done. -- and guys can be particularly difficult to buy for.
T-Dub’s Mercantile at the Beaches Town Center in Atlantic Beach has some unique guy gear.
And that’s not all.
While one of you is shopping, others can play shuffleboard or grab a beer, glass of wine or bubbly in the bar in the back.
Press the play button above to check out what they showed off on “The Morning Show."
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.