Dollhouses: Pay to assemble or do-it-yourself?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’ve all been there as parents -- you find one of the last, coveted gifts on your child’s list, you buy it, but now you have to decide if you should pay someone to assemble it or try to do it yourself.

The gift was expensive, do you really want to pay more to have it put together?

But there are so many pieces and you’re not very handy.

What should you do?

We hope to help make that decision a little easier for you.

Morning Show anchor Jennifer Waugh is going to build an LOL Surprise! dollhouse live on the air, starting at 8 a.m. Monday. An expert assembler will also be in our studio, building the same exact dollhouse.

We’re answering the ultimate questions: Is it worth the money? How long will it take? Can Jen pull it off?

We hope you’ll join us.