Beauty product gift ideas

If your holiday shopping list includes someone who is obsessed with beauty, we have some gift ideas for you.

1. VOLO Hero Quick Dry Towel (volobeauty.com)

The microfiber fabric absorbs 10X its own weight to help dry your hair faster.

2. MicrodermMD Home Dermabrasion System (trophyskin.com)

It removes dull and dead skin cells and is safe for all skin types.

3. Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser (puredailycare.com)

Diffusers are popular right now and the Pure Aromatherapy diffuser comes with 10 essential oils. There are a variety of timer settings, along with ambient light mode settings.

4. Lump of Coal Bath Bomb (fragrantjewels.com)

Have a little fun with this gift that makes a perfect stocking stuffer. The inside is filled with shea and almond oil and a special surprise.

5. Garner’s Garden Body Butter (garnersgarden.com)

It is made with shea butter, coconut oil and beeswax and comes in three sizes.

Happy shopping!