Protect your last-minute packages from holiday thieves

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Time is running out to get your holiday packages in the mail. Shipping deadlines are here and, with Christmas just one week away, the next few days will be very busy for delivery drivers. It could also be a busy time for thieves looking to take the joy out of the holiday season.

"What they will do is sometimes, they will follow delivery trucks," explained News4Jax Crime and Safety expert Ken Jefferson. "They'll wait for them to drop off at houses, at the front door, and they'll go right behind them and steal the packages not even knowing what's in it."

Earlier this month, a thief was caught on camera taking packages off a porch on the Westside. Jefferson said this time of year, people expecting holiday packages need to go on offense. He suggests having last-minute packages delivered to your neighbors, office or an Amazon locker if you won’t be home.

"We have to protect ourselves," said Jefferson. "The best thing to do is to arrange deliveries as opposed to just dropping them off."

In Neptune Beach, residents can send their packages to the police department to be picked up. To qualify: