Shelter serves Christmas breakfast to more than 600 families in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Sulzbacher board members, volunteers, and staff will serve a holiday breakfast to approximately 600 people on Christmas morning. All will receive a Christmas stocking with small gifts and essentials.

Following breakfast, more than 60 homeless children living at Sulzbacher Village will gather at 7:30 AM in the Children’s Department with their parents and meet Santa.

“I am consistently overwhelmed by the outpouring of love Sulzbacher receives every holiday season,” said Cindy Funkhouser, President and CEO of Sulzbacher. “We are grateful to each individual who volunteers and sacrifices their own Christmas morning to spend it serving the homeless. I thank all of our advocates who worked tirelessly to brighten the Christmas season for our residents.”

Sulzbacher provides the opportunity for homeless men, women and children to achieve a better life. The comprehensive services include street outreach, daily meals, safe shelter, case management support, veteran’s services, job training and job placement, medical care and permanent housing. Every day, Sulzbacher is home to more than 500 members of our community – most of whom are women and children.

For more information, visit www.sulzbacherjax.org