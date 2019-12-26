Activists and authorities prepare for drunk driving spike on New Year’s Eve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Drunk driving is still the leading cause of death on our nation’s roads, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Judy Cotton, with MADD, said this is topic more people should talk about.

“We all worry about terrorism and natural disasters but impaired driving kills way more people than that and it’s so preventable, and it’s something that we don’t have to worry about if we just have that plan and make a good choice.”

Data collected by the NHTSA shows drunk driving deaths spike on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, making two of the most celebrated days of the year also the most dangerous.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is teaming up with law enforcement agencies across the country throughout the month of December, which has been recognized as National Impaired Driving Prevention Month for the 39th consecutive year.

“We see every year, not just at the holidays that people are making bad choices-- it doesn’t make them bad people, just bad choices. Especially when there are so many alternatives out there for not drinking and driving-- like ride sharing services. You know if you make that plan and you have a designated driver-- that’s always there and that’s free," Cotton said.

The minimum fine for a DUI is $500 dollars, plus a $600 penalty assessment, along with $100 state restitution fund, and don’t forget it’ll cost you $200 dollars to enroll in driver’s school. Lastly, you’ll pay a $150 fee to get your license reissued.

If you seek legal help, an attorney will cost you $2,500. To top it off, your insurance could go up anywhere from $3,300 to $6,000

What is MADD?

After the senseless death of her 13-year-old daughter Cari, who was killed by a drunk driver, Candace Lightner began feverishly working in her home state of California to raise awareness about drunk driving and to attempt to illicit change in drunk driving laws. Together with another mother, Cindi Lamb, whose child was a victim of a crash with an alcohol-impaired driver, the grassroots nonprofit organization Mothers Against Drunk Drivers, or MADD, was founded and incorporated in Sacramento, California on September 5th of 1980.