Christmas ends in Violence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – In four unrelated incidents, a total of 5 people were shot, including 2 teenagers. One person shot died from their injuries, according to JSO, and one person was found dead. Police are suspecting foul play.

Police are asking anyone with information on any of these incidents to call CrimeStoppers at ‪1-866-845-TIPS‬.

12:00 p.m. A body is found on Oceanway Road

A bicyclist discovered a man’s body on the side of an Oceanway Road on Christmas Day, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The body of a 20 to 30-year-old Hispanic male was found around noon Wednesday at the end of Cole Road.

Investigators said the man was pronounced dead upon arrival and foul play is suspected due to signs of trauma.

While investigators believe the body had been on the side of the road for at least 12 hours before it was discovered, they are still trying to figure out if the victim was killed somewhere else and his body was dropped off at this location.

JSO did not give any other details.

8:30 p.m. Two teens are shoot in Northwest Jacksonville

A part of 16-year-olds were hospitalized with gunshot wounds Wednesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Avenue B and Brooklyn in Northwest Jacksonville.

Officers located one teenager with gunshot wounds at the scene who was treated and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police later discovered a second 16-year-old had walked to the hospital, also with gunshot wounds.

Both teens have non-life-threatening injuries. Officers believe the incidents are connected. The Sheriff’s Office says it’s in the beginning stages of this investigation.

11:56 p.m. One person dies in double shooting at Live Bar

Police are searching for a yellow sports car after a double shooting that occurred on Christmas night at a downtown club. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said one person died and 1 person suffered gun shot wounds in the shooting.

The shooting happened at Live Bar on Easy Bay Street just before midnight. Live bar is less than a block away from JSO headquarters.

It’s unclear if the shooting happened inside, or outside of the club, but there is video on Twitter showing the chaos that broke out after the shots were fired.

JSO said one person who was shot was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital. The second person who was also shot, checked themself into the hospital.

Police don’t have a description of the shooter, but are on the look out for a yellow sports car.

3 a.m. A man is shot in the leg near Chimney Lakes

Wednesday night, JSO said they received a received a call for a man who had been shot. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a male who had been shot in the lower leg.

Details are sparse at last check but police said the shooting happened inside of a home near Chimney Lakes on Jacksonville’s Westside. Police were not yet sure if the man lived inside the home where he was shot.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. If you have any information contact JSO or Crimestoppers.