Travel trouble ahead for millions on the way home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – In the midst of a record-breaking travel season, AAA said that Thursday will be one of the worst days to go from Point A to Point B on the roads. Big cities like Washington D.C. could see triple the delays.

Major traffic jams are expected in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Detroit, and San Franscio. Prepare for double the travel time if you’re driving through one of these cities.

When it comes to the airport and the skyways, peak travel has already passed. The busiest day for flying was December 22. Storms out of the West could cause issues but at last check, only 30 flights nation-wide have been canceled. There are no canceled flights affecting JIA.

All modes of transportation combined, 115 million people will travel again by January 1. That marks the end of the holiday travel season.