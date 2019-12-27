Man accused of throwing ex-girlfriend into dog cage faces prison sentencing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A Jacksonville man, accused of beating and choking his ex-girlfriend, before putting her in a dog cage, faces five years in prison after pleading no contest last month to charges of felony battery and battery by strangulation.

Colten Asher will be in court this morning for his sentencing hearing. According to court records, Asher and his ex-girlfriend got in a fight that turned physical on September 17, 2018.

A civil complaint filed by the woman said Asher punched her in the face, pinned her down and strangled her. When she tried to stand up, he kicked her multiple times in the head and then threw her into a metal dog cage, according to the complaint.

Court documents show she was taken to the hospital and treated for lacerations and bruises to her face, neck and several other parts of her body.

After the incident, Asher left Jacksonville. He was later caught by U.S. Marshals in Idaho.

Earlier this month, the defense filed a motion for a downward departure, or lesser sentence, arguing Asher suffers from a traumatic brain injury and PTSD from his time serving in the military. The motion also argues his ex-girlfriend was the initial aggressor and started the fight back in September 2018.