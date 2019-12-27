Popular nightclub reopens after deadly double shooting at Christmas Party event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A popular downtown nightclub, Live Bar, reopens after a deadly double shooting Christmas night. Two men were injured, one did not survive his injuries.

The reopening is scheduled for Friday morning at 9 a.m. Club promoters and managers told News4Jax they’re implementing additional security measures to ensure no more guns or weapons will make it into the club.

“We’re just going to lock down on security even more, that is our main focus right now because that shouldn’t have even happened,” Lexi, a Live Bar promoter, said.

The assistant manager of Live Bar, “Rentman”, admitted the ball was dropped Wednesday night with security, opting to go down to one pat down search per patron because the club was so busy. Typically the club requires two pat down searches before patrons are allowed in. Now, even more security measures are being considered.

“We are going to go metal detectors, we’re probably going to go to pat downs with the metal detector, we are going to look into some different ways to go about it. Something’s gotta change," the assistant manager said.

The News4Jax I-TEAM also found the club failed it’s most recent fire inspection with six violations, pictured below.

City records show the bar was also hit with a cease and desist order in 2017 after the business was found operating without a certificate of use. The business was flagged with 10 violations and found to be overcrowded by the fire marshal.

At the time of the inspection, the following fire code violations were discovered:

Failure to obtain and post an occupant load sign – NFPA 101, 12.7.9.3.1 Failure to provide annually inspected fire extinguishers – NFPA 10, 7.3.1.1.1 Failure to remove improper use of extension cords – NFPA 1, 11.1.7.6 Failure to obtain and post a Certificate of Use and Business Tax License – NFPA 1, 1.12.6.3 Failure to remove improper use of multiplug adapters (strip plugs) – NFPA 1, 11.1.5.2 Failure to maintain an unobstructed exit access (alleyway) – NFPA 101, 7.1.10.1 Failure to remove excessive combustible waste materials – NFPA 1, 19.1.2 Failure to provide a drawn-to-scale building layout plan – NFPA 101, 12.2.5.9.1 Failure to remove or maintain a properly working fire alarm system – NFPA 1, 4.5.8.3 Failure to remove EXIT sign obstruction – NFPA 101, 7.10.1.8

Several people have told News4jax the Christmas party was a packed event. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police are searching for a yellow sports car, but haven’t released a suspect description.

Family and friend identified the man who died as a 28-year-old father named Johnny.