Announcer touts AEW’s first televised show in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the most famous announcers in pro-wrestling history made his way to the News4Jax studios on Monday.

Jim Ross is now the lead announcer for All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the Jacksonville-based wrestling organization that’s run Tony Khan, son of Jaguars owner Shad Khan.

AEW is returning New Year’s Day to Jacksonville for its first televised show in the River City.

“Wednesday Night Dynamite” airs each Wednesday on TNT.

Ross has been the highest-profile wrestling play-by-play man in the country for well over two decades. He is promoting the show in Jacksonville Wednesday night.

The show will bring the organization’s top stars to Daily’s Place at TIAA Bank Field. They include Champion Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes and John Moxley, who was just named Sports Illustrated’s top wrestler of 2019.