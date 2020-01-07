No more warnings! Law enforcement begin ticketing drivers in school zones

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Duval County students are back in the classroom for the first time since winter break. School zones will once again be bustling with parents, teacher, students, buses, and more.

Law enforcement are once again reminding drivers to be extra cautious when traveling through school zones and observe all traffic laws-- including a new one.

The warning period for Florida’s new distracted driving law and police have already handed out hundreds of tickets. For one thing, the new law means if a driver is caught holding their phone while driving through a school zone, they’ll have to pay.

The penalty for first-time violators is $30 plus court costs. If you get busted in a school zone, the fee doubles to $60 and three points will be added to your driver’s license.

The same penalty applies in active construction zones.