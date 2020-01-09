USS Saratoga veterans honored at Mayport

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. – Veterans of the USS Saratoga will be honored Thursday morning during a breakfast at Naval Station Mayport.

The aircraft carrier spent her entire career in Jacksonville, starting in 1957, and was the first carrier homeported in Mayport.

During the 1980s, she was nicknamed “Super Sara” because she underwent the most extensive industrial overhaul ever performed on a Navy ship, taking more than two years.

The USS Saratoga was deployed more than 20 times, including during the Gulf War in 1990. During Operation Desert Storm in 1991, Lt. Cmdr. Michael Scott Speicher and his FA-18 were shot down, making him the first U.S. casualty of the Gulf War. His remains were found nearly two decades later.

After numerous deployments, the USS Saratoga was decommissioned in 1994.

She maintained a crew of 2,700 and an Air Wing of 2,480.

The breakfast will start with a Navy tradition. Veterans will be “piped in” at 6:45 a.m.