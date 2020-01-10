Family holds prayer vigil for S.C. man found dead in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance of a South Carolina man. Christopher Forbes was reported missing last week after his sister says he didn’t show up for work.

His wife, Crystal Forbes, told South Carolina news outlet, WCSC, he was found dead in Jacksonville and that his death is being investigated as a homicide. As of Friday morning, JSO has not confirmed that information to News4Jax. According to the Sheriff’s Office, he’s still listed as a missing person.

According to the missing person’s report, Forbes was reported missing on Jan. 3. Forbes told police he did not show up for work that day and she hadn’t heard from him since Christmas Eve.

“He’s known to me as ‘Country’, not Christopher or Chris, but Country,” Forbes told a WCSC reporter. “Country don’t miss work. He can be sick and he’ll still be at work. So that was not normal.”

Forbes’ apartment manager told police she last saw him the day before he was reported missing and his sister said his ATM card was used twice that same day, according to the report.

The family is now asking for people to be on the lookout for his truck, a 2006 Toyota Tundra with South Carolina license plates.

The family told WCSC Forbes was staying in Jacksonville for work.