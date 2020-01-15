Bicyclist injured after being hit by JSO patrol car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A bicyclist is recovering after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said an officer hit him or her. It happened while the deputy driving was on regular patrol 10 p.m. Tuesday.

JSO and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue treated the bicyclist at the scene and then later transported the patient to the hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries. The officer was not injured.

It is not clear who was at fault in the crash. News4Jax expects to learn more after JSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit closes its investigation into the incident.