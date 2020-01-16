Deadly motorcycle accident shut down I-10 for hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A motorcyclist has died after a crash on I-10 WB. The Florida Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was traveling westbound when he struck the back of the SUV.

Troopers said the 30-year-old man was thrown from the motorcycle. His name is being withheld as troopers work to notify his family.

The two people inside the SUV were not injured.

All westbound lanes on I-10 at Lenox Avenue were closed for nearly 5 hours but are now open.