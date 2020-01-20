Follow along with our challengers and ‘Get Fit with 4’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Beginning Monday, we are starting a new series of stories we hope will help you “Get Fit with 4.”

Four women are challenging themselves this year to get in shape and re-set the way they eat. And we're helping them do it.

We have partnered with BodyParadox personal trainers and Dietitians of Palm Valley to help the women get started and stay committed to their New Year's resolution.

As we follow their journey to lose inches and dress sizes during the next eight weeks, we invite you to join them.

We get it, it's hard to juggle it all.

Starting Friday, we'll have a workout video from the personal trainer who's working with the four women in our challenge.

And next Monday, Sammie Previte with Dieticians of Palm Valley will be here to explain what you should be eating, how often and the key to getting your eating under control.

Meet Tish

Tish Robinson, 57, can't wait for her son's wedding in September, but she wants to make some changes before that happens.

“I want to look good as the mother of the groom,” Robinson said with a laugh.

Her son, Cameron, and his fiancee are living in Orlando. They met in college and are getting married in New York state. Robinson, who works as a manager, said Cameron is one of her three grown children.

Robinson said she knows the best way to get healthy is to start the day right, but she doesn't always consistently eat healthy.

“Lots of times I'm running behind, have coffee, run out the door and by 11:30 or noon, I'm starving,” Robinson said. “There are always treats on the sales floor, so it's hard to walk past some of that, especially when I'm hungry and there's a cookie.”

The rest of the day tends to go downhill from there, she said.

“I think we are consistently breaking our routine,” Robinson said.

By 8:30 at night, Robinson said, she's exhausted and doesn't have the energy to work out. She's also started menopause, which zaps her energy level.

She needs a re-set -- which is where our challenge comes in.

We’ll introduce the next woman in our “Get Fit with 4” challenge Tuesday on “The Morning Show.”