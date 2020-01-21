Census 2020: Is your neighborhood in the undercount hot zone?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – On Tuesday, the 2020 census begins in remote Alaska, kicking off a six-month push to get accurate counts of who is living where across the nation.

The information is crucial to getting accurate population counts that can affect everything from where roads are built, where schools and homes are added, even where the next Starbucks or Publix goes in.

Another crucial function of the census is determining how much federal money a community can qualify for, which in turn affects how much federal funding certain community programs -- like Head Start and Meals on Wheels -- will receive in the coming decade.

“The state of Florida saw 200,000 omissions in the 2010 census. That equates to a $20 billion lost,” said Jasmine Burney-Clark, who is a spokesperson for Florida Counts. “That is $2 billion per year on average we lost in funding. That could have gone to our schools, could have gone to our roads, could have gone to public service.”

This map, created by the Center for Urban Research in New York shows how many people were counted in 2010 and the return rate for census surveys.

Courtesy: Florida Counts (WJXT)

Areas in white have return rates above 73 percent. Orange and dark red areas are the “Hardest to Count”.

The largest of those areas is in Columbia county, North of Lake City , with a 57.1 percent return rate, as well as the large rural areas along the Florida Georgia line.

Zooming in on Jacksonville you can see some of the Hardest to count areas

Specifically – the worst return rate in Arlington, North of the expressway, along the Southside connector.

The map was created by the Center for Urban Research in New York, and it allows you to pinpoint exactly where you live, and how many people were counted in 2010.

The areas in yellow, red and orange are the places 2020 Census workers will be targeting, since 10 years ago, a lot of the people either got their census and threw it away, or census workers had to go door to door to get the info.

CENSUS TIMELINE

In mid March, homes across Northeast Florida will begin getting invitations to complete the 2020 census. It will be a postcard in the mail. Don’t throw it out. You can respond to the 2020 census online, by phone or by mail.

In April, census workers will beginning visiting college campuses for a student count, as well as people living in senior centers.

In May, June and July - Census workers will begin visiting those hard-to-count areas and those homes that don’t show a record of filling out the census.