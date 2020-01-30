A bill to support veterans in STEM careers is heading to the White House

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A bill to support veterans in STEM careers is heading to President Donald Trump’s desk.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Senate passed the “Supporting Veterans in STEM Careers Act.” The bill encourages veterans to study and pursue careers in science and technology fields. It also includes STEM programs, grants, fellowships and scholarships.

Once signed, the bill would benefit veterans all across the country, including those in Northeast Florida.

”The United States is really in a crunch to figure out how we’re going to fill all the jobs in STEM that we’re going to have over the next 10 to 20 years," explained Erin Richman, who oversees the Veterans Center at Florida State College at Jacksonville. “Veterans are an absolutely ideal population because they’re coming already with training and skills education from the military that makes converting that into a job and training much, much easier.”

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio co-sponsored the bill and applauded its passage.

In a statement, he said in part, "The 21st-century workforce will be dominated by STEM roles, and our nation’s veterans are uniquely qualified to fill these jobs. I thank my colleagues in the Senate and House for getting this bipartisan bill across the finish line.”

The bill also targets veterans who are interested in teaching math and science by helping them earn scholarships through the Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship program.